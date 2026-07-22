Panchkula: 10 days after being hit by car, Pinjore teen succumbs to injuries

Ten days after being hit by an unidentified car while trying to cross the Kalka road, a 15-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. Passersby rushed her to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where she was given first-aid before being referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). (HT File)

Her father, a resident of HMT Colony, Bir Ghaggar, told the police that his daughter was crossing the road to visit the Mango Mela at Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore, when the car hit her. Passersby rushed her to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where she was given first-aid before being referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

While the family had initially not lodged a complaint, they approached the police after her death. A case has been registered against an unidentified car driver under Sections 106 (death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sanitation worker dies after unidentified vehicle rams into motorcycle in Kharar

The Kharar City police have registered a case against an unidentified driver after a 24-year-old sanitation worker died in a road accident on the Kharar-Landran Road.

The deceased has been identified as Rofiqul Islam, a native of Bongaigaon district in Assam, who had been living in a rented accommodation near Bhuru Chowk in Kharar with his wife, Husnara Begum. The couple had shifted to Punjab about two years ago for work.

According to the complainant, Rofiqul worked as a sanitation worker. In her complaint to the police, Husnara said her husband called her on the night of Friday and informed her that he would be delayed in returning home. Around midnight, she received a phone call from one of his co-workers, who told her that Rofiqul had met with an accident and had been taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

She reached the hospital, where doctors informed her that his condition was critical. At around 3 am on Sunday, doctors declared him dead.

The complainant alleged that an unidentified vehicle hit her husband’s motorcycle near Micky Kitchen on the Kharar-Landran Road, causing fatal injuries and damaging the motorcycle. She sought legal action against the unknown driver.

Based on her statement, the City Kharar police registered an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unidentified driver.