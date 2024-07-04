F&CC meet; Now, no need for tendering for development works up to 10 lakh

Each councillor of Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) was accorded power to get development works worth ₹10 lakh done during a meeting of the finance and contract committee (F&CC) held at the MC office on Wednesday. During the meeting, two proposals for building play stations in parks were approved. (HT File)

Chairing the meeting, mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said, “Different works worth ₹10 lakh can be done on quotation without any tender. There are 20 elected councillors in MC and as per that, the councillors have been approved to spend ₹2 crore.”

Play stations in parks get nod

During the meeting, two proposals for building play stations in parks were approved. They were prepared by two executive engineers to build play stations in the parks under their respective jurisdiction, one of which was worth ₹98.98 lakh and the other ₹97.47 lakh. “The purpose of the play station is to attract children to parks by keeping them away from mobile phones,” said the mayor, adding “Badminton courts and EPDM tracks are also being constructed by the MC in the parks.”

Apart from this, the revised estimate of ₹ 5.20 crore for the construction of the Sector-7 community centre and ₹1.25 crore for re-carpeting of the roads of the Industrial Area, Phase 2, were approved.

In the meeting, ₹2.48 crore was approved for the CMS panel of LED street lights to be installed in the city. Goyal said ₹89 lakh has been approved for the AMC of CCTV cameras and ₹83 lakh for irrigation to avoid damage to people’s houses due to rainwater and river in Beed Ghaggar. For this, a five-member committee, which includes a superintending engineer, executive engineer, municipal engineer and councillor, has been formed.

Goyal said the proposal to extend the tender for door-to-door garbage collection in the city for five months has also been approved. “This tender had expired but it was extended after the model code of conduct was imposed. It takes time to issue tenders, so to ensure that garbage collection from the city does not stop, it has been extended for another five months in the committee meeting,” he added.