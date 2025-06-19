Panchkula: 24-year-old man in police custody dies by suicide

A 24-year-old man arrested in a theft case died by suicide at Raipur Rani police station on Wednesday evening. Locals had allegedly caught the 24-year-old red-handed while stealing valuables from a temple and handed him over to the police. (HT Photo)

This is the second such case reported from a police station in Panchkula district this month. On June 8, an unidentified man, suspected to be in his late 30s, was found hanging from a tree outside the anti-corruption bureau police station in Sector-17.

In the fresh case, locals had allegedly caught the 24-year-old red-handed while stealing valuables from a temple on Wednesday morning, and handed him over to the police. Around 4.30 pm, police said, the youngster locked himself inside the malkhana (depositary) and ended his life.

The body was sent to the mortuary for post-mortem on Thursday.

Following the incident, his family staged a protest outside the police station, demanding a fair inquiry into his death. They alleged that he was implicated in the theft case, and that he took the extreme step due to police torture.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Srishti Gupta said an inquiry has been marked to the chief judicial magistrate, and an FIR has registered under Sections 305 (abetment to suicide) and 331 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As per a press statement from the DCP’s office, if any cop is found guilty, strict action will be taken.

In the June 8 incident, the identity of the victim could not be ascertained and the police cremated it as an unclaimed body.