Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: 24-year-old man in police custody dies by suicide

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 19, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Following the incident, his family staged a protest outside the police station, demanding a fair inquiry into his death and alleged that he took the extreme step due to police torture

A 24-year-old man arrested in a theft case died by suicide at Raipur Rani police station on Wednesday evening.

Locals had allegedly caught the 24-year-old red-handed while stealing valuables from a temple and handed him over to the police. (HT Photo)
Locals had allegedly caught the 24-year-old red-handed while stealing valuables from a temple and handed him over to the police. (HT Photo)

This is the second such case reported from a police station in Panchkula district this month. On June 8, an unidentified man, suspected to be in his late 30s, was found hanging from a tree outside the anti-corruption bureau police station in Sector-17.

In the fresh case, locals had allegedly caught the 24-year-old red-handed while stealing valuables from a temple on Wednesday morning, and handed him over to the police. Around 4.30 pm, police said, the youngster locked himself inside the malkhana (depositary) and ended his life.

The body was sent to the mortuary for post-mortem on Thursday.

Following the incident, his family staged a protest outside the police station, demanding a fair inquiry into his death. They alleged that he was implicated in the theft case, and that he took the extreme step due to police torture.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Srishti Gupta said an inquiry has been marked to the chief judicial magistrate, and an FIR has registered under Sections 305 (abetment to suicide) and 331 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As per a press statement from the DCP’s office, if any cop is found guilty, strict action will be taken.

In the June 8 incident, the identity of the victim could not be ascertained and the police cremated it as an unclaimed body.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: 24-year-old man in police custody dies by suicide
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On