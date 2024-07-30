Panchkula: 4 days after car-bike crash, retired gardener succumbs to injuries

Four days after a car crashed into his motorcycle on National Highway-7, near Billa village in Panchkula, a 60-year-old retired gardener succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Four days after a car crashed into his motorcycle on National Highway-7, near Billa village in Panchkula, a 60-year-old retired gardener succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Jagdish Singh, 60, of Kazampur village in Barwala, Panchkula. He had retired from his post as a gardener at Panchkula DC’s office just two months ago.

His brother-in-law, Naresh Kumar, told the police that on July 24, Singh was going to his village when a Maruti Brezza, bearing a Haryana registration number, hit his motorcycle.

Following the collision, Singh fell on the road and sustained head injuries. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he was given first-aid and referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. He succumbed to his injuries at PGIMER on July 28.

A case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Chandimandir police station against the Brezza driver. He is yet to be identified.