News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: 93 lakh compensation awarded to kin of constable killed in road mishap

Panchkula: 93 lakh compensation awarded to kin of constable killed in road mishap

ByShailee Dogra, Panchkula
Sep 20, 2023 01:27 AM IST

The tribunal, presided over by additional district and sessions judge Praveen Kumar Lal, directed the owner, Jaggi of Bhabhat, and insurer, The New India Assurance Company, of the truck to “jointly” pay the compensation

Nearly three years after the death Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) Jeet Ram, 34, in a collision of two trucks in Panchkula, motor accidents claims tribunal (MACT) has awarded 93.30 lakh compensation to his kin. The amount of compensation is to be paid with 6% interest applicable from July 2020 till its realisation to the kin of the deceased. Jeet Ram was survived by his wife, three minor children and his aged mother, who will get the compensation.

Jeet Ram was posted as a constable with CRPF, Gaya, Bihar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Jeet Ram was posted as a constable with CRPF, Gaya, Bihar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The tribunal, presided over by additional district and sessions judge Praveen Kumar Lal, directed the owner, Jaggi of Bhabhat, and insurer, The New India Assurance Company, of the truck to “jointly” pay the compensation.

What transpired

Jeet Ram was posted as a constable with CRPF, Gaya, Bihar. After reaching to Ambala on train on June 21, 2020, he took a lift from his cousin Prakash Chand from Ambala railway station. Chand was on his way to Dhana village in Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh, in a truck loaded with stabilisers.

Jeet Ram was sitting in the driver cabin. When they reached a flyover near Sector 21, a speeding Eicher Galaxi bearing Mohali registration number came from the opposite side and collied with their vehicle. The duo, injured in the accident, were rushed to General Hospital, Sector 6, where Jeet Ram was declared dead. The police had registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 304-A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station on complaint of Prakash Chand.

No accident took place: Owner

Driver and owner of the Eicher Galaxi, Jaggi, sought dismissal of the claim, arguing that no accident occurred with his vehicle.

The New India Assurance Company contended that the accident occurred on account of contributory negligence of the drivers of both vehicles involved. After hearing arguments of all parties, the court awarded the compensation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out