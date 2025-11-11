Panchkula: Acid spills on 3 Class 12 students after beaker bursts in chemistry lab

Three Class 12 students — two girls and one boy — were injured after acid spilled on them during a chemistry class experiment at the government school in Sector 12-A. School principal Renu Bala confirmed the accident took place during the experiment (Representational Image)

As per the available details, the incident occurred in the chemistry lab when the students were performing an experiment. The beaker they were using suddenly burst, causing acid to splash onto the three students present in the class. They were immediately taken to the Sector 6 civil hospital for treatment.

School principal Renu Bala confirmed the accident took place during the experiment, but stated that the students did not sustain serious injuries and all three are reported to be safe.