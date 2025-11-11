Search
Tue, Nov 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Panchkula: Acid spills on 3 Class 12 students after beaker bursts in chemistry lab

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 05:08 am IST

As per the available details, the incident occurred in the chemistry lab when the students were performing an experiment

Three Class 12 students — two girls and one boy — were injured after acid spilled on them during a chemistry class experiment at the government school in Sector 12-A.

School principal Renu Bala confirmed the accident took place during the experiment (Representational Image)
School principal Renu Bala confirmed the accident took place during the experiment (Representational Image)

As per the available details, the incident occurred in the chemistry lab when the students were performing an experiment. The beaker they were using suddenly burst, causing acid to splash onto the three students present in the class. They were immediately taken to the Sector 6 civil hospital for treatment.

School principal Renu Bala confirmed the accident took place during the experiment, but stated that the students did not sustain serious injuries and all three are reported to be safe.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Acid spills on 3 Class 12 students after beaker bursts in chemistry lab
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On