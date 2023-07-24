4-lakh relief provided to kin of 3 killed in Pinjore rockslide

The Panchkula administration has provided financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each to the families of the three people who were killed after a rockslide at Shiv Lotia Mandir Marg near Pinjore on July 10. Under the Haryana government policy, compensation of ₹ 4 lakh is given provided to families of victims who lost their lives in a disaster. (iStock)

Under the state government policy, compensation of ₹4 lakh is given provided to families of victims who lost their lives in a disaster. Additional deputy commissioner Varsha Khangwal handed over the sanction letter of ₹4 lakh each to the families of the victims at Chaina Chowk, Pinjore, on Sunday.

Khangwal paid condolences to the departed souls on behalf of the administration and assured the grieving families of support from the state government.

