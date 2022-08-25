Panchkula admn forms panel to scrutinise applications for regularisation of illegal colonies
As part of Haryana government’s decision to regularise unauthorised colonies falling outside municipal limits, the district administration has constituted a special committee to scrutinise applications in this regard.
Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, who is the chairman of the district-level scrutiny committee (DLSC), said on July 19, the state government had notified a policy under the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas outside Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Act, 2021, for providing essential services and civic amenities in infrastructure-deficient areas, and for regularisation of unauthorised colonies outside the municipal areas.
He said this policy will be applicable only where plots had been sold/built up before July 1, 2022.
The developer or resident welfare association concerned can submit an application with the development agency for declaring their area as “civil amenities and infrastructure deficient area” within six months from the date of notification of the policy. Thereafter, no application will be entertained.
The Haryana Rural Development Authority will be the development agency.
The DC said the colony/area will be declared “civil amenities and infrastructure deficient area” after fulfilment of all requirements under the policy and payment of charges.
The remaining unauthorised colonies will face action. Apart from this, no water, sewerage, drainage and electricity connection will be provided in these colonies and areas, he added.
The process
The committee will meet in the presence of the applicant and any discrepancy will be conveyed within three months from the date of application with a one-month deadline to fix it.
Then the DC will forward the proposal to the divisional commissioner, who will further pass it to the town and country planning director to get the area notified as “declared area” in the official gazette.
Other members of the committee include chief executive officer, zila parishad; district development and panchayats officer, tehsildar, district fire officer, and executive engineers from public works (building and roads), public health engineering and panchayati raj departments.
Mohali: Man rapes minor maid after calling her to clean flat, booked
Police are on the lookout for a man who raped a 17-year-old domestic help after calling her to clean a flat at a residential society in Zirakpur. Investigating officer Nirmal Kaur said the accused had been identified as Akash Kumar. The girl, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and works as a domestic help at residential societies in Zirakpur, told the police that she was walking back home around 6 pm on Monday.
Chandigarh: Booster dose free, but drive still moving in slow lane
Government's hope of encouraging more turnout for the third dose of anti-Covid vaccine after rolling out the 75-day free booster dose drive in July is not turning into reality in Chandigarh. As per central guidelines, fully vaccinated people are eligible for the third dose after six months. But over a month into the free booster dose drive, which began on July 15, only 37,509 adults in Chandigarh have come forward for it.
Chandigarh resident gets 10-year RI for carrying banned injections
A local court has sentenced a Sector-56 resident to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing banned injections. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Lovepreet, alias Prince, who was convicted under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. According to the prosecution, a police team was on patrolling duty near the CITCO petrol pump in Sector 56 on October 29, 2017.
65% registered street vendors in Chandigarh not paying monthly fee
Running their businesses from city's 48 vending zones, only 35% of the 10,937 registered street vendors are paying their fees regularly. With majority of the registered street vendors defaulting on monthly payments, the municipal corporation will take up the issue with the newly constituted Town Vending Committee — the authority for framing city's street vending policies — on September 9.
Street vendor booked for manhandling Chandigarh MC staff
A street vendor was booked for manhandling a member of an anti-encroachment team in Sector 22 on Tuesday. Silvamani of Jagatpura village, who is working as beldar in MC's enforcement wing, told the police that he was part of a team that was removing illegal stalls at the Sector-22 market on Tuesday. He sustained injuries in the incident and was taken to GMSH, Sector 16, for treatment.
