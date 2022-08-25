Panchkula admn forms panel to scrutinise applications for regularisation of illegal colonies

As part of Haryana government’s decision to regularise unauthorised colonies falling outside municipal limits, the district administration has constituted a special committee to scrutinise applications in this regard.

Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, who is the chairman of the district-level scrutiny committee (DLSC), said on July 19, the state government had notified a policy under the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas outside Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Act, 2021, for providing essential services and civic amenities in infrastructure-deficient areas, and for regularisation of unauthorised colonies outside the municipal areas.

He said this policy will be applicable only where plots had been sold/built up before July 1, 2022.

The developer or resident welfare association concerned can submit an application with the development agency for declaring their area as “civil amenities and infrastructure deficient area” within six months from the date of notification of the policy. Thereafter, no application will be entertained.

The Haryana Rural Development Authority will be the development agency.

The DC said the colony/area will be declared “civil amenities and infrastructure deficient area” after fulfilment of all requirements under the policy and payment of charges.

The remaining unauthorised colonies will face action. Apart from this, no water, sewerage, drainage and electricity connection will be provided in these colonies and areas, he added.

The process

The committee will meet in the presence of the applicant and any discrepancy will be conveyed within three months from the date of application with a one-month deadline to fix it.

Then the DC will forward the proposal to the divisional commissioner, who will further pass it to the town and country planning director to get the area notified as “declared area” in the official gazette.

Other members of the committee include chief executive officer, zila parishad; district development and panchayats officer, tehsildar, district fire officer, and executive engineers from public works (building and roads), public health engineering and panchayati raj departments.