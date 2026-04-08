Panchkula: Bambiha gang member held with illegal revolver in Pinjore

The district police have arrested an active member of the Bambiha gang from the Pinjore area and recovered an illegal .32 bore revolver along with five live cartridges from his possession. Police said that the accused has been taken on a two-day police remand by a local court. (HT Fille)

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Akram, a resident of Islam Nagar in Pinjore. He was apprehended near the Navan Nagar T-point. Police said that Akram is a habitual offender and is already facing eight criminal cases, including those related to murder, assault, and violations of the Arms Act.

According to assistant commissioner of police Arvind Kamboj, during preliminary interrogation, the accused admitted that he had been working for the Bambiha gang for the past 4–5 years. He also revealed that he was involved in controlling illegal extortion and betting activities in Pinjore and Kalka areas.

Based on his disclosure, police are now planning raids in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh to trace illegal weapons and arrest other associates linked to the gang.

Police said that the accused has been taken on a two-day police remand by a local court to uncover his entire network, sources of weapons, and other accomplices.

A case has been registered against him at Pinjore police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act.