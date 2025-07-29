Panchkula: Bid to smuggle 320gm charas through courier foiled, 1 held

Crime branch team has arrested a drug peddler who was allegedly attempting to send 320gm charas from Himachal Pradesh to Mumbai via a parcel service. The accused has been identified as Ravit Bajaj, a resident of Bathinda, and was currently residing in Maya Garden, Zirakpur. Police said the accused used the carpenter’s name and number on the parcel to evade detection. (HT Photo for representation)

On July 24, during patrolling, a police team received information from a parcel company official about a suspicious parcel being sent from Zirakpur to Mumbai. An X-ray revealed a suspected narcotic substance. The police team immediately reached the company’s office in Phase-1 Industrial Area, Panchkula, and upon opening the parcel, 320gm of charas was recovered. Preliminary interrogation revealed that Bajaj intended to send the charas to an accomplice in Mumbai for further sale.

Police said the accused used the carpenter’s name and number on the parcel to evade detection. Investigation also revealed Bajaj is a taxi driver and procured seized charas from Himachal Pradesh. The accused has been remanded to police custody for 10 days for further interrogation. Police are working to identify and arrest other traffickers and suppliers in the network.