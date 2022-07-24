Panchkula boy dies after being hit by speeding vehicle
A 17-year-old boy from Panchkula died after a speeding vehicle coming from Pinjore side hit him on National Highway 7 on Saturday.
Ramkishan, 45, a resident of Sector 2, Panchkula, said an unknown vehicle hit his younger son Amit on Saturday.
“Amit was a student of Hans Raj School. Today at 12.30, he was going to Sector 3 to play. As he was crossing the highway, a speeding vehicle coming from the Pinjore side hit him and sped away,” Ramkishan stated in the FIR.
Amit suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where he was declared brought dead.
A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the police station, Sector 5.
-
Amarnath Yatra halted again after landslide blocks highway near Jammu
Blurb: Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked in Ramban The annual Amarnath Yatra on Saturday faced another disruption in Jammu following bad weather conditions, which triggered multiple landslides on the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district. “Overnight rains that continued on Saturday as well triggered fresh landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at Panthiyal, Cafeteria Morh and Mehar in Ramban district blocking the highway,” they added.
-
BSF troops fire at Pakistani drone in Jammu, search op launched
Amid annual Amarnath Yatra, the Border Security Force opened fire at a Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pak international border in the Kanachak area of Jammu district late Friday, force officials said. Giving out details, a BSF spokesperson said, “On Friday at about 2140 hours (9.40 pm), BSF troops observed a blinking light coming from the Pakistan side in the Kanachak area. Alert BSF troops fired on it.”
-
Chandigarh tricity area logs 288 new Covid infections
As many as 288 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Saturday, a slight jump from Friday's count of 278. Chandigarh logged 135 new infections whereas 90 people were found infected in Mohali and 63 in Panchkula. The number of active patients in Chandigarh is 674, followed by 632 in Mohali and 344 in Panchkula.
-
Chandigarh court holds masseur guilty of British woman’s rape
A local court in Chandigarh convicted a former employee of a five-star hotel for raping a 56-year-old British woman. The crime took place on December 20, 2018, at a hotel in IT Park. The convict, Farhanuz Zama, 31, a resident of Bijnor, Uttar Pardesh, worked as a masseur. Special judge, Swati Sehgal, fast track court, Chandigarh, held him guilty on Friday and is likely to pronounce the quantum of sentence on July 25.
-
Chandigarh cop inspector to face trial for contempt of court, summoned on August 3
The chief judicial magistrate (CJM) has summoned inspector Amanjot Singh, posted with the operation cell of Chandigarh Police, Sector-26, to face trial for contempt of court. CJM Aman Inder Singh, in an order dated July 21, summoned the inspector on August 3, to face the trial while dispensing with recorded preliminary evidence as the complaint is filed by judicial magistrate, Bharat, in “capacity of public servant”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics