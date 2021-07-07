Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur suspended

District civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur was suspended by Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Tuesday in what sources said was for failing to arrange a bed for a patient on the minister’s direction.

The incident reportedly took place during the pandemic’s peak when the bed occupancy in the district was full, according to people aware of the matter.

An inquiry was also marked into the incident and Dr Kaur had given her explanation, which was followed by a suspension letter on Tuesday evening. She has been replaced by Dr Mukta Kumar.

While Dr Kaur refused to talk, Vij and Rajeev Arora, Haryana’s additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, did not revert to HT’s multiple attempts to contact them.

Dr Veena Singh, director general health services, said she was unaware about the suspension, but the inquiry was held as per administrative procedure.

Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta confirmed the suspension was a fallout of person reasons: “It seems Anil Vij had given some direction, which was not followed by her.”

“I am disheartened to know that Dr Jasjeet Kaur has been suspended. She has done a lot of good work and I have not seen anyone as dedicated as her. She is the best chief medical officer in Haryana,” the MLA, who is also the state’s Vidhan Sabha speaker said.

Dr Kaur took charge as Panchkula’s civil surgeon in February 2020, a month before the pandemic hit the district and is believed to have played a crucial role in the district’s fight against the contagion.

At the time, the civil hospital in Panchkula’s Sector 6 had no ICU, molecular lab for sampling or oxygen plant. But she managed to set up a 15-bed ICU by April and subsequently increased its capacity to 24 beds. From none to 18 ventilators and 40 BiPap machines were also installed. In the absence of any public tertiary care hospital,she had tied up with three private hospitals, say department insiders.