Panchkula clash: Unidentified vocational teachers booked for rioting

Several unidentified vocational teachers from Haryana, who had held a protest on Monday and tried to march towards chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence in Chandigarh, were booked by Panchkula police under charges including rioting and unlawful assembly on Tuesday.

The protesting teachers were protesting to press for their demand for a wage hike and eight cops and at least 15 protesting teachers were injured in the ensuing clash.

Police tried to stop the protestors by installing several barricades and asked them to hand over their memorandum, but not to avail. The police had to resort to lathicharge and the use of water cannons to disperse them.

Police constable Anju Rani of Mitra Kaksh, Sector 14, said that the protestors thrashed the on-duty police officers and were cane charged on the orders of the duty magistrate. “The protestors pelted stones and thrashed and injured several police officers including women. If the duty magistrate had not issued light lathicharge orders, they would have entered the border areas of Panchkula and Chandigarh and damaged public vehicles. The protest led to a traffic blockade of 2-3 hours,” Rani told the police.

The case was lodged under sections 147, 149, 186, 283, 323, 332 and 353 of the IPC at the sector 14 police station on Monday night.