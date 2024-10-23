Menu Explore
Panchkula: CM Saini inspects Sector-6 civil hospital

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 23, 2024 06:38 AM IST

During the visit, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini took the time to inquire about the health of the patients admitted to the hospital

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini conducted a surprise inspection of the Sector-6 civil hospital on Monday evening, engaging directly with patients and healthcare staff to assess the quality of health services provided.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini interacted with doctors and sought detailed information regarding the health services being offered. (HT File)
During the visit, Saini took the time to inquire about the health of the patients admitted to the hospital. He interacted with doctors and sought detailed information regarding the health services being offered.

The CM also gathered feedback from patients about the recently launched dialysis service, emphasising the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility.

Patients expressed their concerns and grievances openly during the interaction, and Saini assured them that their issues would be addressed.

In addition to patient interactions, Saini held discussions with doctors and hospital staff members to gain insights into the challenges faced by healthcare providers.

