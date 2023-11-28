Panchkula cop held taking 30k bribe

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted in police station, Sector 20, Panchkula, was arrested on Monday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of ₹30,000. The accused cop has been identified as ASI Deshraj. An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted in police station, Sector 20, Panchkula, was arrested on Monday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of ₹ 30,000. The accused cop has been identified as ASI Deshraj. (Representational image)

As per the spokesperson, Deshraj had demanded a bribe of ₹50,000 for filing a report in the court in favour of the complainant’s brother regarding an FIR. The complainant had already given him ₹20,000 on November 23. A case has been registered against the accused at the ACB Police Station, Panchkula.