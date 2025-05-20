Panchkula cop suspended as molestation FIR turns out to be false

The in-charge of the Sector 16 police post has been suspended and a female head constable issued a show-cause notice after a businessman from Sector 16 allegedly got a false molestation FIR lodged against his colleague from Tamil Nadu. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against both cops. (Stock image)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himadree Kaushik said an extortion case had now been registered based on a complaint by the Tamil Nadu resident. The businessman had been asked to join the investigation and more people may be booked if found involved.

The Tamil Nadu man, who was arrested in the molestation case registered at Sector 14 police station, has been discharged. DCP Kaushik clarified that the arrest had followed due process, but the man had been discharged and was no longer in custody. She warned that any police personnel found complicit in the false FIR will face strict action.

Prior to this, police commissioner (CP) Sibash Kabiraj had ordered a thorough investigation into the alleged involvement of its own officials in this case. DCP (Crime) Amit Dahiya is inquiring into the whole matter.

The probe began after it came to light that the businessman had first approached a senior police officer on May 12 with allegations of misuse of company funds against the Tamil Nadu resident, but didn’t file a written complaint and later filed a molestation complaint against the same individual.

On May 16, he allegedly called the man over, spent the day with him, and later took him home, where his wife accused him of molestation. The couple also reportedly attempted to involve their maid in the fabricated incident and subsequently misled the police by dialling 112, leading to the registration of a false FIR.