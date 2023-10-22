Panchkula court awards 5-yr jail to man for attempt to murder

Local court awarded 5 years jail to a 25-year-old man hailing from Bihar convicted of attempted murder of a swing operator, in 2021. The convict identified as Nitesh Kumar alias Heera, 25, is a resident of Bihar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The convict identified as Nitesh Kumar alias Heera, 25, is a resident of Bihar.

“The convict mercilessly hit the head of the injured against a pillar and metal floor while he was already unconscious. As such, the convict does not deserve any leniency in the matter of sentence,” ruled the court of district and sessions judge, Panchkula, Ved Parkash Sirohi, on Saturday.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on convict Heera, who was staying on rent in Manimajra.

The court while convicting Heera, said “CCTV footage makes it abundantly clear that even after the injured became unconscious, the accused repeatedly hit his head on the pillar and metalled surface”.

The court order read, “As such, from the evidence on file it stands proved that the accused caused injuries to Kaka (victim) with an intention to cause his death and also threatened to kill him”.

Suspicion of abuse led to assault

The victim, Kaka, while testifying before the court, said that he is working as a swing operator near Mata Mansa Devi Mandir. Kaka told police that Heera called him and blamed Kaka of abusing him behind his back. Even after denying it, Heera slapped and punched him on his head after which he became unconscious.

Case in nutshell

According to police, on January 9, 2021, they received information regarding a fight.

On January 10, Sanju of Bhainsa Tibba village, Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, told the police that he operates a swing near Mata Mansa Devi Mandir. On January 9, 2021, at about 8 pm, he was informed that accused Heera was beating his uncle, victim, Kaka. He rushed towards the swing and found his uncle lying unconscious. Accused Heera was also standing there. Kaka was taken to civil hospital, and was then referred to PGI.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) on January 10, 2021, Mansa Devi Complex police station, Panchkula.

.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shailee Dogra A senior reporter based in Chandigarh, Shailee Dogra covers SAS Nagar (Mohali) district. ...view detail