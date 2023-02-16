Panchkula court awards five-year jail to chain snatcher

The Panchkula district court awarded five-year jail to a chain snatcher, hailing from Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh.

The court of district and sessions judge Harbir Singh Dahiya also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict Sumit.

The snatching had taken place on June 5 last year, when the victim Helli, a native of Kurukshetra who resides in a rented accommodation in Sector 7, Panchkula, was going to the market.

She told the police that a youth came on a two-wheeler, snatched her chain and fled.

Based on her complaint, police had registered a case under Section 379-A of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified person. Later, the crime was traced to Sumit.