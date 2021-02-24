IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula court issues attachment warrant to SBI branch
The bank was supposed to pay up <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32,000 for deficiency in service. (Representational photo)
The bank was supposed to pay up 32,000 for deficiency in service. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Panchkula court issues attachment warrant to SBI branch

Branch failed to comply with a court order to pay compensation to a plaintiff in a cheque dishonour case
READ FULL STORY
By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:18 AM IST

For failing to comply with an order of paying compensation, the Panchkula civil court has issued a warrant regarding attachment of movable property to a State Bank of India (SBI) branch here.

Panchkula civil judge (senior division) Hitesh Garg stated in his order that “SBI through its branch manager was ordered by the court to pay plaintiff Anil Kumar an amount of 32,000, but the sum has not been paid.”

“These are to command you to attach the movable property of the SBI through its branch manager, R/o SCO 14, Sector 10, Panchkula, as set forth in the schedule hereunto annexed, or which shall be pointed out to you by the said SBI through branch manager,” the order mentions.

The court has directed to return this warrant on or before March 15, 2020, with an endorsement certifying the day on which and manner in which it has been executed or why it has not been executed.

In August 2018, the court had ordered that the petitioner having an account with the SBI had obtained a housing loan from the PNB Housing Finance Limited. He wanted to settle the loan within a short span of time, hence he issued cheque of May 25 that year in favour of PNB Housing Finance Limited amounting to 15 lakh from his account maintained with the respondent.

However, the said cheque was dishonoured with remarks “kindly contact drawer/drawee bank and please present again”, the court stated. The bank also imposed a penalty. Later, the plaintiff sent the amount from another account.

The court observed that since the applicant has enough deposit in his account to honour the cheque, by dishonouring it, the respondent (bank) has adopted unfair practice, which amounts to deficiency in service.

This petition was opposed by the bank, which stated that the cheque was sent to the centralised clearing cell of SBI, Sector 17, Chandigarh, and the same was returned by the clearing cell.

In the same year, the court had passed the award in favour of the petitioner and directed the respondent to pay 20,000 as compensation and 11,000 as litigation expenses.

However, the bank did not comply with the order, following which the court issued the attachment warrant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Kavita Kaur and Vandi Verma, of 1995 and 1994 batch, respectively.
Kavita Kaur and Vandi Verma, of 1995 and 1994 batch, respectively.
chandigarh news

2 PEC alumnae part of NASA’s Mars mission

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:22 AM IST
While Kavita Kaur has worked on the mission in various capacities, including ground data system engineer, Vandi Verma is the chief engineer for robotic operations for Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover
READ FULL STORY
Close
The institute will also conduct an open house session with the health workers who are apprehensive about taking the jab. (Representational picture)
The institute will also conduct an open house session with the health workers who are apprehensive about taking the jab. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

PGIMER to administer second vaccine dose till March 24

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Though the institute had set up four sites for the first phase, only two sites will be required to administer the second dose, say officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman said she was able to see one of the snatchers as the other was wearing a helmet. (Representational photo)
The woman said she was able to see one of the snatchers as the other was wearing a helmet. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Woman cashier loses 2.2 lakh to snatchers in Mohali’s Kharar

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Superintendent of police (rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said they have zeroed in on the accused and they will be arrested soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bank was supposed to pay up <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32,000 for deficiency in service. (Representational photo)
The bank was supposed to pay up 32,000 for deficiency in service. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Panchkula court issues attachment warrant to SBI branch

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Branch failed to comply with a court order to pay compensation to a plaintiff in a cheque dishonour case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shivam Bhambri (L) and Arslan Z Khan who scored match-winning knocks for Chandigarh against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. (HT photo)
Shivam Bhambri (L) and Arslan Z Khan who scored match-winning knocks for Chandigarh against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chandigarh beat Bengal at Eden Gardens

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Manan Vohra-led team toppled Bengal at their home ground with a five-wicket win and recorded their second successive triumph in the tournament
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amid surge in Covid cases, Chandigarh admn mulls curbs
Amid surge in Covid cases, Chandigarh admn mulls curbs
chandigarh news

Amid surge in Covid cases, Chandigarh admn mulls curbs

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, the UT administration is exploring the options to enforce stricter restrictions on the lines of those imposed by the Punjab government on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Vij, home minister Haryana. HT Photo
Anil Vij, home minister Haryana. HT Photo
chandigarh news

Vij seeks new DGP, stokes controversy

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:15 PM IST
Writes to ACS (home) to send a panel of officers to the UPSC for the next DGP’s selection despite the incumbent already given extension by the govt on Jan 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andrew Ayre, the outgoing UK deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh , with wife Bettina and son Tobias. (HT Photo)
Andrew Ayre, the outgoing UK deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh , with wife Bettina and son Tobias. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

India, UK ties set to grow deeper: Andrew Ayre

By Yojana Yadav, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Bids farewell to region with note of gratitude after four-year tenure as the British deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the leader of opposition, also questioned the BJP-JJP coalition’s new sports policy that does away with benefits his government gave to sportspersons in Haryana. (HT file photo)
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the leader of opposition, also questioned the BJP-JJP coalition’s new sports policy that does away with benefits his government gave to sportspersons in Haryana. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Centre should resume dialogue with protesting farmers: Hooda

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Former chief minister alleges that the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana is working on a policy of increasing unemployment, inflation and corruption
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wanted gangster Lakha Sidhana addressing the rally at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s ancestral Mehraj village in Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Wanted gangster Lakha Sidhana addressing the rally at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s ancestral Mehraj village in Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Wanted Punjab gangster mocks police, calls for intensifying farmers’ stir

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Addressing rally organised by Sikh hardliners at Punjab CM’s ancestral Mehraj village, Lakha Sidhana puts onus on Capt Amarinder Singh if Punjab Police help Delhi counterparts in arresting Red Fort violence accused
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sample being collected for the Covid-19 test. Health officials said the limited increase in the number of infections is not a cause of worry yet. (HT file photo)
A sample being collected for the Covid-19 test. Health officials said the limited increase in the number of infections is not a cause of worry yet. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Slight increase in Covid infections in Haryana for second week

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:39 AM IST
The state registered 684 infections between February 15 and 21 as compared to 615 reported the week from February 8 to 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers taking swab sample of a girl at a dispensary in Patiala. HT file
Health workers taking swab sample of a girl at a dispensary in Patiala. HT file
chandigarh news

Testing down, Covid cases on the rise in Punjab

By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:17 AM IST
Chandigarh With the Centre advising Punjab and four other states to take preventive measures in view of the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, the government has asked all the district administration to double the testing
READ FULL STORY
Close
GST scam: VB pegs annual loss at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>225cr from Mandi Gobindgarh
GST scam: VB pegs annual loss at 225cr from Mandi Gobindgarh
chandigarh news

GST scam: VB pegs annual loss at 225cr from Mandi Gobindgarh

By Vishal Rambani
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Mohali sessions court on Monday took up case for framing charges against 13 people; next hearing on March 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not permit termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. (HT photo)
Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not permit termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Pregnancy termination law: HC seeks details from Centre on steps taken for uniform policy

By Surender Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Centre to detail about the steps being taken or contemplated for legal termination of the pregnancies of the women with medical advice beyond 20 weeks as legal and moral predicament of the court is being tested “yet again”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with other party leaders during core committee meeting in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT photo)
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with other party leaders during core committee meeting in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

SAD to gherao Punjab Vidhan Sabha on March 1

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Decision taken at party’s core committee meeting in which president Sukhbir Singh Badal was also present
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP