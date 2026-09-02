Panchkula crime branch busts vehicle theft gang, 4 held, 14 stolen vehicles recovered

The crime branch of Panchkula Police has busted a vehicle theft gang allegedly active across the tricity, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, arresting four accused, including the alleged mastermind, and recovering 12 motorcycles and two cars from their possession. DCP(crime) Amrinder Singh said the gang planned to dismantle the stolen motorcycles and sell their parts. (HT File)

The case came to light after a Morni resident lodged a complaint on August 21, stating that his motorcycle, parked outside his house, was stolen during the night of August 20. Following the complaint, a case was registered at Chandimandir police station and an investigation was launched.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Rahul, a Bihar native, and Shubham, and Vishal, both from Uttar Pradesh, on August 30. The three, aged around 19-20 years, were living in a rented accommodation in Nayagaon, Mohali. They were produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody for three days.

During interrogation, police found that the accused had allegedly been involved in vehicle thefts for a considerable period, targeting areas in Panchkula, Baddi, Chandigarh and different parts of Punjab. They reportedly targeted Splendor motorcycles in particular and possessed a bunch of duplicate keys used to steal different vehicles.

DCP(crime) Amrinder Singh said the gang planned to dismantle the stolen motorcycles and sell their parts. A mechanic allegedly assisting the gang was arrested on Tuesday. He was identified as Rahul, an Uttar Pradesh native, who was living in a rented accommodation in Chandigarh.

Police said the recovered vehicles would be handed over to their rightful owners after the completion of legal formalities.