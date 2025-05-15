Panchkula: Cybercriminals target law PhD holder, dupe him of 11.33 lakh

A resident of Amravati Enclave in Pinjore has been duped of ₹11.33 lakh by cybercriminals who lured him into making payments online for some work-from-home opportunity while promising him lucrative earning, police said. Identified as 41-year-old Karan Godara, who holds a PhD in law from Panjab University, the victim mentioned in his police complaint that he received a WhatsApp message on May 6 in which the sender had mentioned about a work-from-home offer. The message directed him to get in touch with a Telegram ID. After clicking a link, he was instructed to communicate with a person, named Raghav Patel. The cyber crime police station has registered a case under Sections 316-2 (criminal breach of trust), 318-4 (cheating) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT Photo)

He stated that he was initially given simple tasks for which some payments were transferred into his account. Later, he was given more tasks under which he had to make payments to a few bank accounts, the police stated.

Between May 6 and May 8, he made multiple transactions into the given bank accounts but was not given an option to withdraw money. Later, the fraudsters demanded further payments.

