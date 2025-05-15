Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: Cybercriminals target law PhD holder, dupe him of 11.33 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 15, 2025 09:32 AM IST

The Pinjore resident was approached by fraudsters through WhatsApp on May 6 who offered him online job and lured him into transferring money, say police

A resident of Amravati Enclave in Pinjore has been duped of 11.33 lakh by cybercriminals who lured him into making payments online for some work-from-home opportunity while promising him lucrative earning, police said. Identified as 41-year-old Karan Godara, who holds a PhD in law from Panjab University, the victim mentioned in his police complaint that he received a WhatsApp message on May 6 in which the sender had mentioned about a work-from-home offer. The message directed him to get in touch with a Telegram ID. After clicking a link, he was instructed to communicate with a person, named Raghav Patel.

The cyber crime police station has registered a case under Sections 316-2 (criminal breach of trust), 318-4 (cheating) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT Photo)
The cyber crime police station has registered a case under Sections 316-2 (criminal breach of trust), 318-4 (cheating) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT Photo)

He stated that he was initially given simple tasks for which some payments were transferred into his account. Later, he was given more tasks under which he had to make payments to a few bank accounts, the police stated.

Between May 6 and May 8, he made multiple transactions into the given bank accounts but was not given an option to withdraw money. Later, the fraudsters demanded further payments.

The cyber crime police station has registered a case under Sections 316-2 (criminal breach of trust), 318-4 (cheating) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Cybercriminals target law PhD holder, dupe him of 11.33 lakh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On