Panchkula: Doctor loses gold pendant to snatcher near Sector 10 school

A doctor lost her gold pendant to a bike-borne snatcher while she was dropping her son to school at 8.42 am in Sector 10, Panchkula, on Monday. Dr Shikha, a resident of Sector 10, Panchkula, filed a complaint with the local police. (HT Photo)

Dr Shikha, a resident of Sector 10, filed a complaint with the local police, stating that a man riding a motorcycle, wearing a purple-pink kurta-pajama with a bag on his back, approached her from the rear near Toddler World School, Sector 10.

The suspect attempted to snatch her gold chain. Dr Shikha resisted, managing to keep hold of the chain, but the pendant was taken by the snatcher as the chain broke in her hand. The accused, wearing a helmet, sped off on his motorcycle.

In response to Dr Shikha’s complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigations are on.