Panchkula: Don’t curse politicians, change them, says Prem Garg

Talking of “badlaav”, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Panchkula constituency, Prem Garg, while seeking votes for AAP during his campaigning in Panchkula said, “If not now, then never—this time, let’s make the change.” AAP candidate Prem Garg (fourth from right) during a meeting in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

Garg said, “While we criticise corrupt politicians, we often end up electing the same people when it’s time to vote. In such a scenario, change is impossible”.

Garg, while listing out the difficulties faced by the residents of Panchkula particularly with the roads and other basic amenities, said, “If people want to overcome these challenges, their only option is to elect a government like AAP.” Garg held public meetings at various places including Panchkula court.