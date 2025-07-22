Panchkula dowry death case: On the run for five days, husband lands in net

Let off by a local court over “unclear reasons by police for his initial arrest”, the husband of a 29-year-old woman who allegedly died by suicide in Panchkula’s Sector 20 has been rearrested by the district police for further investigation. The accused was first arrested on July 15 but released by the court the same day over “unclear reasons by the police for his arrest.” (HT File)

The accused had been absconding for five days following his release by court.

The woman was found hanging at her in-laws’ home on July 14. Her family, residents of Faridkot (Punjab), alleged that she had been mentally and physically harassed for dowry by her husband and his family, despite having fulfilled their demands at the time of marriage.

The accused, a native of Moga and currently residing in Suncity, Sector 20, was first arrested on July 15 but released by the court the same day due to “unclear reasons” for his arrest. He then went into hiding.

After being tracked down and rearrested on Monday, he was presented before the court again, where police secured a two-day remand. He is facing charges under Sections 61, 80, 85, 115 and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to deputy commissioner of police Srishti Gupta, the accused will be interrogated in detail. His phone, digital records and contacts were being examined, she said.

Raids were planned in Punjab and Haryana, while forensic examination of the crime scene was underway to gather further evidence and identify any additional suspects, police said.