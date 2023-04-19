Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chit fund scam: Two directors of firm nabbed

Chit fund scam: Two directors of firm nabbed

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 19, 2023 03:15 AM IST

The accused, identified as Rakesh Sharma and Arun Kumar Sharma of Uttar Pradesh, have been sent to an eight-day police remind

The economic offences wing of Panchkula arrested two directors of a company for duping people of 23.21 lakh on the pretext of opening recurring deposits (RD) and fixed deposits (FD).

A case was registered at Pinjore police station under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Sharma and Arun Kumar Sharma of Uttar Pradesh. The police said they are directors of Trinity Multistate Cooperative Credit Society Limited.

A complaint was lodged on June 1, 2021 by Vandana Sharma of Pinjore, who told the police that she worked in the firm in Barwala. She said she got 43 persons deposit 23.21 lakh as RDs and FDs in the company.

She said after the completion of the term of the deposits, when the investors demanded maturity amount, the company started delaying the same on one or the other pretext. They asked the investors to approach the company’s main office in Lucknow. She said even the employees were not paid salary for about a year. A case was registered in Pinjore police station under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC.

During investigation, the directors of the company were arrested on April 17. The accused were produced before the court and sent to eight-day police remand.

