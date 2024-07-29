Panchkula: Experts express concern over digital addiction among youngsters

Mental health experts have raised alarms over the escalating issue of digital addiction among youngsters, which is adversely affecting their mental health. This concern was voiced during the Continuing Medical Education (CME) program titled “Shaping Future Mental Health in Rural India: Bridging the Rural Urban Divide,” held today. Senior consultant psychiatrist from Panchkula and organising chairperson Dr Rajeev Trehan emphasised that the “Shaping Future Mental Health in Rural India: Bridging the Rural Urban Divide” event provided a platform for leading experts to share their insights on digital addictions, risk management in psychiatric practice, and mental health in rural India. (HT Photo)

Hosted by Society of Rural Mental Health (SRMH), the one-day event gathered over 115 delegates from Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab. Senior consultant psychiatrist from Panchkula and organising chairperson Dr Rajeev Trehan emphasised that the event provided a platform for leading experts to share their insights on digital addictions, risk management in psychiatric practice, and mental health in rural India.

The event commenced with an inauguration ceremony followed by a workshop on “Digital Addictions: Symptoms and Solutions.” professor Manoj Sharma, clinical psychologist and co-ordinator of Service for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) clinic, Bangaluru, led the session. SHUT clinic, the first of its kind in India, focuses on the assessment and management of technology addiction, catering to individuals aged 14 to 45.

The event concluded with a panel discussion on “Shaping Future Mental Health in Rural India: Bridging the Rural-Urban Divide,” moderated by professor Rajiv Gupta. Panellists, including Dr Tushar Jagawat, professor Sujit Sarkhel, and professor Manoj Sharma, explored the unique challenges of providing mental health services in rural areas and proposed strategies to improve access and quality of care.