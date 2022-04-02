Panchkula garbage collectors protest shift to new contractor
Private garbage collectors on Friday. under the banner of the door-to-door garbage collector welfare committee, held a protest outside the municipal corporation (MC) office in Panchkula against the handover of work to a new contractor.
Protestors burnt the effigy of mayor Kulbushan Goyal and demanded that the civic body not handover the work of door-to-door segregated waste collection to the contractor. They also dumped the waste outside the MC office as a mark of protest.
Despite the MC saying that the contractor has been instructed to ensure the workers retain their jobs, several have raised apprehensions over the move that, according to them, will render them jobless.
Senior MC officials, meanwhile, said the move is aimed to revamp the garbage collection system. The new system is expected to be implemented by next week.
Notably, private garbage collectors had also held a protest on March 7 outside Kisan Bhawan in Sector 14.
-
Breast cancer awareness campaign launched in Mohali
A special breast cancer awareness campaign “Jeeto” was launched at Hotel Radisson Red in Sector 66 on Friday. As part of the initiative, being spearheaded by Deep Shergill of Nanke Manke and Ghaint Punjab, Nargis Dutt Foundation, Max Healthcare, Indorama Corporation India and AU Small Finance Bank, awareness seminars will be conducted at educational institutes and educational pamphlets will be distributed. Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh was also present and encouraged the team.
-
Ludhiana: Man arrested for murder bid on sister-in-law
A resident of Barewal Awana village has been arrested while Gurmeet Singh's two sisters have been booked for allegedly attempting to murder their sister-in-law (brother's wife) with a sickle. The accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh and his two sisters Baljit Kaur and Surjit Kaur. In her complaint the victim, Sukhwinder Kaur, 40, of Barewal Awana village, said the accused used to deter her from meeting her parents.
-
PU students hold protest march demanding more hostel seats
Panjab University's (PU) department of evening studies students, led by Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), held a protest march from arts block number 1 to the dean student welfare's office over the issue of hostel allotment. The department of evening studies has a strength of more than a thousand students in under- and postgraduate courses. “Of these only 10 girls are given hostel seats,” PSU-Lalkaar said in its statement.
-
Jobless youth commits suicide by hanging himself in Balongi
A 27-year-old jobless youth was found hanging in his paying guest accommodation at Adarsh Nagar Colony in Balongi on Friday. Police said the youth hailed from Ludhiana and had come to Mohali around two weeks back in search of work, but, despite giving multiple interviews, failed to get a job. On Friday, another youth in the PG facility spotted him hanging from the ceiling fan.
-
Security outside Delhi CM's residence during attack was inadequate: High court
The security outside chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence was inadequate at the time it was vandalised by protesters on Wednesday, the Delhi high court observed on Friday after watching a video of the incident, as it directed the city police to submit a status report of the investigation into the violence. Delhi Police spokespersons did not respond for comment. Eight people were on Thursday arrested in connection with the violence.
