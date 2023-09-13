Panchkula gets bio-remedial plant

In relief to Panchkula residents, especially those living in sectors falling near the Jhuriwala dump, a bio remedial plant for clearing of legacy waste was inaugurated by Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta in Sector-23, on Tuesday. HT Image

A private firm has been awarded a ₹20 crore tender for clearing about 30 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste. The private company will be converting the legacy waste into compost and clearing it by March next year. Panchkula civic body has got cameras installed at the spot to monitor the work.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the work of disposing 90,000 metric tonne garbage lying in Jhuriwala will also be started.

Gupta said for the welfare of sanitation workers, the municipal corporation has signed an agreement with HDFC Bank on the basis of which an insurance of ₹50 lakh will be given to the employees if they have an account with the bank.

Gupta added that a multi-featured park, a first-of-its-kind is being constructed in Sector-24.

He said that Ghaggar River Front will be built at a cost of ₹700 crore which will be a big gift for city residents. A 250-bed AYUSH hospital is being built on the lines of AIIMS in Mata Mansa Devi.

The civil hospital located in Sector 6 of Panchkula has also been upgraded to 500 beds and now a medical college is being built in it.