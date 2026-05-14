Panchkula: Grandson of ex-speaker is youngest councillor

At 22, Parth Gupta has emerged as Panchkula’s youngest councillor after winning from ward number 6, carrying forward the political legacy of his grandfather, former Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker and senior BJP leader Gian Chand Gupta. He received 2,137 votes. Parth Gupta with ex-assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/ht)

A management graduate from SP Jain School of Global Management, Dubai, Parth balanced youth energy with an intensive grassroots campaign. He said he personally visited every part of the ward, interacted with residents and understood civic issues before seeking votes. “My priority is to make the ward more developed and resolve public grievances,” he said after the victory.

Parth defeated AAP candidate Gagan Chawla, INLD nominee Darshan Lal and Independent candidate Parveen Kumar Goyal. Having lost his father nearly two decades ago, Parth was raised in a politically active family with roots linked to freedom fighters. He had also actively campaigned for his grandfather during the 2024 Haryana assembly elections across both urban and rural areas.