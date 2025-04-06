Menu Explore
Panchkula immigration firm owner, 2 aides booked for 4.31-lakh fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 06, 2025 04:00 AM IST

Complainant alleges she paid ₹4.31 lakh to the firm’s owner, Shiv Kumar, along with Neha Gautam and Gurinder, to process her visa application.

Kalka police have booked the owner of an immigration consultancy firm and his two accomplices for duping a Kalka resident of 4.31 lakh after promising to help her migrate to Canada.

Realising the fraud, the victim lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Panchkula, leading to a police investigation.(Representative)
The complainant, Rita, 33, told police that she approached “The Aussie Education”, located in Phase 7, Mohali, in March 2021, for immigration to Canada.

She paid 4.31 lakh to the firm’s owner, Shiv Kumar, along with Neha Gautam and Gurinder, to process her visa application. However, they neither fulfilled the deal nor returned her money, and also closed the office.

Realising the fraud, Rita lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Panchkula, leading to a police investigation.

Subsequently, the trio was booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 24 of the Immigration Act.

