Panchkula industrial plots allotment case| SC order to have bearing on ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda’s trial by PMLA court
The Supreme Court (SC) judgment of July 27, interpreting the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), will have a bearing on the trial of Panchkula industrial plots allotment case, involving former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, allottees and officials. The trial is being conducted by special judge, PMLA court, Panchkula. The apex court, which on August 19, 2021, had granted a stay on the PMLA court’s trial against Hooda and 21 others in the plot allotment case, on Wednesday ordered the interim relief to continue for four weeks to enable private parties to take recourse to appropriate remedies before the forums concerned.
ED filed chargesheet even as CBI is yet to do so
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had in February 2021 filed a prosecution complaint (a charge-sheet) under PMLA against Hooda and others in a trial court despite the fact that the CBI, which was probing the matter, was yet to submit a charge-sheet for the predicate offences registered under the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.
What the SC order says
The SC’s Wednesday order becomes significant since the apex court held that the offence of money laundering under Section 3 of the PMLA is dependent on illegal gain of property as a result of criminal activity relating to a scheduled offence and there can be no offence of money laundering against a person if he is discharged or acquitted of the scheduled offence or the criminal case against him is quashed by the court. “It is concerning the process or activity connected with such property, which constitutes the offence of money laundering. The Authorities under PMLA cannot prosecute any person on notional basis or on the assumption that a scheduled offence has been committed, unless it is so registered with the jurisdictional police or pending inquiry/trial including by way of criminal complaint before the competent forum,” the SC bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said.
‘PMLA offence is dependent on scheduled offence’
Senior lawyer Vikram Chaudhari, who is the counsel of Lt Col OP Dahiya (retd), one of the petitioners and accused in Panchkula plot allotment case, said that the apex court has categorically held that offence under the PMLA is dependent on the scheduled or predicate offence and in case the prosecution of the scheduled offence fails for any reason, the PMLA proceedings will not stand.
The senior counsel said though the SC has upheld the validity of various PMLA provisions, it also has emphasised the in-built safeguards as well as checks and balances which have to be scrupulously adhered to by the ED. “In the wake of this verdict, the PMLA case in the absence of prosecution in the scheduled offence may not be justified at all. We will take appropriate legal recourse,” said Chaudhari.
Chaudhari said they had also challenged a 2019 amendment in Section 44 of the PMLA wherein an explanation was inserted. The explanation inserted in 2019 for removal of doubts about Section 44 of PMLA said that the jurisdiction of special court while dealing with offence under PMLA, during investigation, inquiry or trial under this Act, shall not be dependent upon any orders passed in respect of the scheduled offence, and the trial of both sets of offences by the same court shall not be construed as joint trial.
Arguing before the SC, Chaudhari said an umbilical cord connection exists between the scheduled offence and the money-laundering offence. The explanation of Section 44 is to disconnect the link between the two, since the findings recorded in the trial of the scheduled offence would not have a bearing on the case under the PMLA. He said that before the ED starts investigation, there must be some commencement under the scheduled or predicate offence. The trials for the specifically connected proceeds of crime and scheduled or predicate offence must be tried together.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
