Panchkula: Juvenile among 6 held for spate of robberies

As many as six members of a gang, including a juvenile, that was behind a spate of robberies in tricity have landed in police net. The accused were also wanted for a murder that took place in Baltana in October 2023 and an attempt to murder in Panchkula. The accused in custody of Panchkula police on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Along with a 16-year-old, police arrested Gurpreet alias Guppi, 20, of Sector 17, Panchkula, Sahid alias Mulla, 19, of Mauli Jagran, Raj alias Sagar, 18, and Vipin alias Nihal, 18, of Sector 26, Panchkula and Rajput alias Pakaudi, from Uttar Pradesh.

“With the arrests, police have solved five cases,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP crime) Arvind Kamboj on Wednesday. He added that police seized two country-made pistols and 10 cartridges during the arrests from Herbal Park, Sector 26, Panchkula.

Kamboj said the accused were involved in firing at a jeweller in Madanpur in Sector 26, Panchkula. According to Dera Bassi resident Mohinderpal Singh’s complaint, he was closing his shop on Thursday when the robbers fired at him. He has been running the shop since 2006. He alleged that the robbers, one of whom was carrying a bag, fled after passers-by came to his aid after hearing his cries. Singh added that the accused fired four more gunshots while fleeing. A case under Section 393 (attempt to commit robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

ACP said that the accused were planning to carry out a” major incident in Sector 25 when they were arrested on Wednesday.”

During questioning, the accused told the police that on January 25, they had shot the operator of a super market in Sector 25 and robbed him of ₹95,500.

They had looted cash by threatening liquor vend worker at gunpoint. Apart from liquor bottles worth ₹16,000, they made away with ₹15,000 from a vend on the Zirakpur-Shimla highway in Baltana on February 13.

The accused will be produced before a court on Thursday.

Police bust gang of vehicle lifters, 5 nabbed

Mohali Police apprehended five individuals associated with a robbery gang and seized nine motorcycles, one scooty and two cars

A case was filed at the Phase 1 police station on February 12, following the theft of a Hero Splendor motorcycle. Lovepreet Labha, a resident of Gharuan, was arrested for the theft, and during interrogation, he disclosed information about his accomplices.

Rajinder alias Rocky from Moga, Surinder alias Sammi from Fatehgarh Sahib, Anuj alias Lala from Ismailabad, Haryana (currently residing with Surinder), and Rajdeep alias Jashan from Moga, who worked as a dealer, were arrested based on the disclosure. Police said that their modus operandi involved stealing vehicles in the tricity area and transporting them to Moga to avoid detection.