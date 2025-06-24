Panchkula: Kalka man duped of 45,000; 2 booked

A 48-year-old man from Kalka has accused two persons of transferring ₹45,000 from his Google Pay account fraudulently. He alleged the accused, Ranjeet and Pankaj, tricked him into revealing his password following which the unauthorised transactions were carried out using his mobile phone. The police have registered a case under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kalka police station.

Victim Rakesh Kumar, in his complaint to the police, mentioned that he hails from Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh (HP) and has been residing on rent in Kalka as he is employed in a factory of Parwanoo.

According to him, he was at Gandhi Chowk in Kalka for some personal work on May 27 when he came across the accused who engaged him in a conversation intently. They took his mobile phone and managed to ascertain his Google Pay password on some pretext, he stated. Following this, they transferred ₹45,000 from his account.

Later, the victim discovered that both Ranjeet and Pankaj were residents of Kalka.

