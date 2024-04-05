Panchkula: Labourer held for bludgeoning 45-year-old man to death

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, for battering a 45-year-old man to death following a spat near Shivalik Garden, Manimajra, on Tuesday night. On Tuesday night, an altercation took place between both on the issue of hurling verbal abuse. Panchkula police said both were drunk and soon the altercation turned into a scuffle. (Getty Images)

The accused, identified as Shripal, used to work as a labourer. He will be produced before the court on Friday. The deceased was identified as Mukesh.

A case was registered on the complaint of Parkash Kumar, 56, of Manimajra. The complainant said he operates a taxi and on Wednesday at 6 am, he saw the body of the deceased lying under the Peepal tree where his taxi was parked. The deceased had injury marks on the face, nose and ears, and blood was oozing from the mouth.

After he informed police, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Manimajra police station.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was known to Mukesh. On Tuesday night, an altercation took place between them on the issue of hurling verbal abuse. Police said both were drunk and soon the altercation turned into a scuffle.

Nata, an associate worker of the deceased, tried to pacify the quarrel. But Shripal attacked Mukesh with the stone on his head before fleeing. Mukesh sustained a head injury and was rushed to a hospital, where duty doctor declared him brought dead. Police said the accused is a quarrelsome person as informed by his associate labourers.