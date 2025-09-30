Panchkula: Lawyer, his 2 aides convicted for wife’s murder

The court of additional sessions judge Bikramjit Aroura on Monday held a city-based lawyer, along with two others including his paramour, guilty of his wife’s murder in 2018. The convicts are lawyer Manmohan Singh, his paramour Monika and her brother-in-law Sandeep Gill alias Kala. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Rajni, 36, had gone missing on January 16, 2018, and her body was never recovered.

During trial, the prosecution established that Singh, along with his paramour, Monika, who is a resident of Manimajra, and her brother-in-law, Sandeep, had conspired to kill Rajni.

The breakthrough came after police traced multiple calls from the victim’s phone to Monika, including a 20-minute conversation on January 13 and a final call before Rajni’s disappearance on January 16.

During interrogation, Monika confessed to being in a relationship with Singh and admitted that the lawyer had conspired the murder, which she carried out at his bidding. She disclosed that Rajni was killed in a moving car before her body was disposed of. Singh was subsequently arrested from near Suraj theatre.

Police investigation revealed that Rajni left home around 11:15 am on January 16, stating she was going to the market. Her phone’s last operational location was traced to Sector 21 around 12:15 pm, following her final call to Monika, before being switched off. Following the murder, Singh actively tried to mislead the police. He first filed a missing person’s complaint on the day of her disappearance. Four days later, he sent police on a fruitless search, claiming a tip-off about a woman’s body near a garbage dump in Sector 23. Police investigated the spot but found only a dog’s corpse after digging.

The victim’s brother, Naresh Kumar, a daily wager from Kharar, testified about the tumultuous relationship between the couple, who married in 2004 and had two children, aged 9 and 11. Naresh claimed that Singh often beat Rajni, allegedly due to his resentment over her family’s lower economic status. He also claimed that Singh had previously visited his house and threatened to kill both Rajni and him. The case was registered at the Sector 20 police station under Sections 346 (wrongful confinement), 364 (kidnapping), 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.