Panchkula man arrested with 37 gram heroin

The crime branch of Panchkula police arrested a man with 37.55 gram-heroin on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Mehul Saini, a resident of Sector 10, Panchkula. He was produced before a court and sent to two days in police remand. Meanwhile, the district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, with 32-gram heroin on Tuesday. The accused, Raman Kumar, 32, was arrested during a checking near Ziri Mandi Chowk in Chandigarh. A case under NDPS Act has been registered against him at Maloya police station.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Valuables, cash stolen from factory in Ind’l area

A theft was reported from a factory in Industrial Area, Phase-1, on Tuesday. The factory owner, Anil Thapar from Chandigarh, said that ₹14,000, and valuables including copper and zinc were stolen after thieves entered the premises by breaking the locks. A theft case has been registered at Industrial Area police station.

Elderly man duped of ₹79,000

More than a month after an elderly man was duped of ₹79,000 by online fraudsters, a cheating case was registered on Tuesday. In his complaint, Jagmohan Singh Jaspal, 83, of Sector 40, said he had gotten a message on his phone on November 10 stating that his electricity connection will be disconnected by evening. He was asked to call on a number provided in the message which he did. The person he called asked him to download an app and transfer ₹10. He was then told that he would receive an OTP, which he shared with the accused, and ₹79,000 was withdrawn from his account in multiple transactions.

UT extends deadline for installation of VLTs

The transport department of the UT Administration extended the deadline for installation of vehicle location tracking (VLT) device and panic button in all public service vehicles plying on city roads to January 31, 2023. The STA secretary revealed that while mounting of VLT system is ensured for new vehicles at the time of fitness check, for old vehicles, owners will have to get it installed from empanelled vendors under the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH).

MC to distribute utilities to waste collectors

The Chandigarh municipal corporation will started distributing jaggery, oil and soap to registered door-to-door waste collectors, mayor Sarbjit Kaur said on Wednesday. “MC will distribute 2 kg jaggery, 2 litre mustard oil and four soaps to all 926 registered door-to-door waste collectors by the first week of January,” said Kaur.

CCPCR organises sports meet for Snehalaya

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) organised a sports meet of Snehalaya Children, Maloya, to celebrate “Sahibzaade Shahidi Diwas-2022”. Speaking on the occasion, CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur said children can learn a great deal by following the footprints of the Char Sahibzade.

CAMPA governing body meeting held

The governing body meeting of the state Compensatory afforestation fund management and planning authority (CAMPA) of Chandigarh was conducted under the chairmanship of UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday. Debendra Dalai, chief conservator, forest, made a detailed presentation of various activities, including compensatory afforestation for all those projects where forest land of Chandigarh has been diverted for various other non forestry purposes.

Dog beaten by sticks, 6 booked

Nayagaon police on Tuesday booked six people for assaulting a dog in Gobind Nagar. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of Mandeep Kaur of Gobind Nagar. She stated that a street dog was brutally thrashed by unidentified people with sticks, damaging its teeth and legs. The accused have been booked under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Nayagaon police station.