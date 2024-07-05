Panchkula: Man booked for circulating ex-fiancée’s lewd photos

A man was booked for threatening his ex-fiancée and her family by circulating her objectionable videos and pictures after their engagement was called off. The accused was identified as Damanjot Singh of Rajpura, Patiala. The victim’s father, a resident of Morni village, Panchkula, alleged that his family has been getting threats and being followed. (HT Photo)

The victim’s father, a resident of Morni village, told police that his daughter is studying in Columbia, Canada, and in July 2023, Damanjot was engaged to his daughter. He alleged that Damanjot installed a hidden application in his daughter’s mobile phone, following which he gained access to her phone.

The accused also sought ₹30 lakh from the complainant to delete the photos and videos. The father alleged that his family has been getting threats and being followed. A case was registered.