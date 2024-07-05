 Panchkula: Man booked for circulating ex-fiancée’s lewd photos - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: Man booked for circulating ex-fiancée’s lewd photos

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 05, 2024 09:22 AM IST

The victim’s father, a resident of Morni village, Panchkula, informed that the accused, Damanjot, installed a hidden application in his daughter’s mobile phone for gaining access to the device

A man was booked for threatening his ex-fiancée and her family by circulating her objectionable videos and pictures after their engagement was called off. The accused was identified as Damanjot Singh of Rajpura, Patiala.

The victim’s father, a resident of Morni village, Panchkula, alleged that his family has been getting threats and being followed. (HT Photo)
The victim’s father, a resident of Morni village, Panchkula, alleged that his family has been getting threats and being followed. (HT Photo)

The victim’s father, a resident of Morni village, told police that his daughter is studying in Columbia, Canada, and in July 2023, Damanjot was engaged to his daughter. He alleged that Damanjot installed a hidden application in his daughter’s mobile phone, following which he gained access to her phone.

The accused also sought 30 lakh from the complainant to delete the photos and videos. The father alleged that his family has been getting threats and being followed. A case was registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Man booked for circulating ex-fiancée’s lewd photos
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On