Panchkula man injured as licensed revolver goes off while cleaning

A Sector-12 resident was injured after his father’s licensed revolver accidentally went off while cleaning it at their house on Monday. An inquiry by Panchkula police determined that Sandeep Malik mishandled the firearm despite not having a valid arms licence. (Getty image)

According to police, Sandeep Malik was cleaning the .32-bore revolver, licensed in the name of his father Mohinder Singh Malik, from January 20, 2021, to January 20, 2026.

During the process, he accidentally pressed the trigger, causing the bullet to graze his head. In his statement to the police, he confirmed that it was an accidental discharge and no one else was responsible. However, further investigation revealed multiple violations of the Arms Act.

Police inquiry determined that Sandeep mishandled the firearm despite not having a valid arms licence. Additionally, his father failed to store the weapon securely, demonstrating negligence in handling a licensed firearm.

Based on these findings, police on Friday booked Sandeep under Sections 27 (using arms in contravention of licence conditions), 29 (possessing arms without a licence), 54 (violation of Arms Rules) and 59 (offences related to misuse of firearms) of the Arms Act at the Sector 5 police station.