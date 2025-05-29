Panchkula man loses 2.2 lakh in online rental scam

A retired Haryana irrigation department official lost ₹2.2 lakh to fraudsters in an online rental scam. The victim, Vinod Kumar Kamboj, 62, of Sector 21, in his complaint, said he had advertised his first-floor property for rent. On May 25, he received a call from a man identifying himself as Aniket Vijay from Ahmedabad, who claimed to be an army official reportedly posted in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Kamboj added that Vijay introduced him to another individual, named Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, and told him that to receive as advance rent payment from an “army merchant account”, he would need to enter the provided Google Pay code. Subsequently, under the guise of receiving ₹29,000 as advance house rent, Kamboj was tricked into transferring ₹2,20,891 from his and his wife’s ICICI and SBI bank accounts into the accused’s Bank of Baroda and Kotak Mahindra accounts.

The cyber crime police station, Panchkula, registered an FIR under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Wednesday.