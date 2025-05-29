Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula man loses 2.2 lakh in online rental scam

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 29, 2025 10:20 AM IST

The cyber crime police station, Panchkula, registered an FIR under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Wednesday

A retired Haryana irrigation department official lost 2.2 lakh to fraudsters in an online rental scam.

The victim, Vinod Kumar Kamboj, 62, of Sector 21, in his complaint, said he had advertised his first-floor property for rent. On May 25, he received a call from a man identifying himself as Aniket Vijay from Ahmedabad, who claimed to be an army official reportedly posted in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
The victim, Vinod Kumar Kamboj, 62, of Sector 21, in his complaint, said he had advertised his first-floor property for rent. On May 25, he received a call from a man identifying himself as Aniket Vijay from Ahmedabad, who claimed to be an army official reportedly posted in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The victim, Vinod Kumar Kamboj, 62, of Sector 21, in his complaint, said he had advertised his first-floor property for rent. On May 25, he received a call from a man identifying himself as Aniket Vijay from Ahmedabad, who claimed to be an army official reportedly posted in Chandigarh.

Kamboj added that Vijay introduced him to another individual, named Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, and told him that to receive as advance rent payment from an “army merchant account”, he would need to enter the provided Google Pay code. Subsequently, under the guise of receiving 29,000 as advance house rent, Kamboj was tricked into transferring 2,20,891 from his and his wife’s ICICI and SBI bank accounts into the accused’s Bank of Baroda and Kotak Mahindra accounts.

The cyber crime police station, Panchkula, registered an FIR under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Wednesday.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula man loses 2.2 lakh in online rental scam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On