Panchkula: Man promised US visa, duped of ₹8 lakh

A city resident alleged that he was duped of ₹8 lakh on the pretext of sending his son to the United States, prompting Chandimandir police to register a case under Section 24 of the Emigration Act and Sections 316(2), 318(4) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Chandimandir police registered a case under Section 24 of the Emigration Act and Sections 316(2), 318(4) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

According to the FIR, complainant Jagtar Singh from Chandimandir alleged that Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Ambala district, introduced him to an agent identified as Ajay Kumar, claiming he could arrange his son’s migration to the US for ₹38 lakh.

The complainant stated that on November 7, 2024, he transferred more than ₹10 lakh through RTGS into the agent’s account as part of the deal. Subsequently, his son was called to Delhi and told that travel documents had been arranged. However, instead of being sent to the US, he was allegedly taken to Thailand, where he remained for about 15 days and managed his own expenses. The agent allegedly collected another ₹1 lakh during the stay and later sent him back to India, claiming that work opportunities in the US were temporarily unavailable.

Jagtar Singh alleged that while ₹3 lakh was later refunded, ₹8 lakh is still outstanding. He further claimed that neither Rajiv Kumar nor the agent has returned the remaining amount or responded to their calls.