Panchkula master athlete shines in Asia Masters Athletics Championships
Before this, Rakhi won two gold medals in the Open International Championship in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia this year
Panchkula’s master athlete Rakhi Sharma brought cheers to the region by bagging a bronze medal in the 800m event at the recently concluded Asia Masters Athletics Championships (AMAC) in Philippines on November 12, with 23 countries taking part. The 42-year-old athlete, who is trained by coach Arvind Kumar, won the medal in the fierce competition, despite a niggling leg injury.
Rueing the fact that there has been no recognition from the local administration on the podium-finish, Rakhi said, “No one came to even congratulate me, let alone provide financial aid for my expenditures. Since the last nine years, I have been putting in so much time, energy and spending huge sums of money, and have even been winning medals for the country, but I have got nothing in return.”
Before this, Rakhi won two gold medals in the Open International Championship in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia this year. She won a silver medal in the Chennai Nationals in 2023. She also won three gold medals at the 2017 nationals in Prayagraj.
