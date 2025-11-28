Panchkula MC again urges RWAs, councillors to mark dog feeding points

The Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) has once again urgently sought the assistance of resident welfare associations (RWAs) and area councillors for identifying designated feeding points for stray dogs. This latest outreach comes after similar communications sent by the MC to the RWAs and councillors failed to elicit a satisfactory response earlier. The rules are designed to ensure community dogs are fed at appropriate, mutually agreed locations to maintain civic order. (HT Photo)

In a letter sent on November 26, MC commissioner reminded the presidents/secretaries of all RWAs and MC councillors that the action is necessary to comply with the Supreme Court order of August 22 and the provisions of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, along with guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). These mandates require all municipal bodies and RWAs to ensure the identification of fixed, safe, and designated dog feeding points within their respective jurisdictions.

The rules are designed to ensure community dogs are fed at appropriate, mutually agreed locations to maintain civic order and guarantee the humane treatment of stray animals.

Meanwhile, despite the top court’s order to curb the stray dog menace, the situation remains critical, with no significant dip in dog bite cases. Available figures indicate an average of around 15 dog bite cases reported daily at civil hospital, Sector 6. The city has seen a consistent rise in incidents: 4,543 dog-bite cases were registered in 2023, surging to 5,337 cases in 2024, and 3,907 cases have already been registered this year till September.

The Supreme Court had said that stray dog feeding must not be done on public streets and roads, near children’s play areas, near building entry or exit points to prevent “untoward incidents” and public nuisance.

Subhash Chandra, president of the resident welfare society (RWS), Sector 2, said that stray dogs are almost everywhere in the streets. They have their territory and stay in groups. He noted that it is not an easy task to move the dogs to the designated feeding points, but it requires a collective effort. Many so-called animal lovers usually feed dogs near their houses and on roads, and some even feed them from their cars in the morning at different places. While doing this, they should also consider the safety of others, especially children and the elderly.