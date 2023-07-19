Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula MC begins repair work

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 19, 2023 12:35 AM IST

The municipal corporation (MC) started restoration work of roads damaged during recent incessant rains in three villages namely Chandi Kotla, Uparli Chowki and Bir Ghaggar.

Panchkula municipal corporation started restoration work of roads damaged during recent incessant rains. (HT PHOTO)
SDO Manoj Ahlawat said due to rain some roads in the three villages were damaged due to which people were facing a lot of difficulty in commuting.

He said with the help of about 40 employees of the corporation, work is being done in these villages. MC team for protection of retaining wall is carrying out reinstallation of interlocking tiles.

MC commissioner, Sachin Gupta said the repair work of roads would be completed in the next few days.

Agriculture minister visits flood-hit villages of Ghaggar Belt of Dera Bassi

Mohali Taking stock of the flood-affected agricultural land in the Ghaggar Belt of Dera Bassi, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, the minister of agriculture,farmers welfare, and animal husbandry in Punjab, reiterated the commitment of Bhagwant Mann government to compensate farmers for their losses in the coming days by assessing the damages.

He visited the villages of Dehrr, Alamgir, Tiwana, Amlala, Khajur Mandi and Sadhapur along with MLA Derabassi, Kuljit Singh Randhawa on Tuesday evening.

Khuddian said people from unaffected villages will also join efforts to restore the damaged lands in the affected villages.

