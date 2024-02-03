Panchkula MC blacklists firm for poor quality road work

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal has issued orders to blacklist a company undertaking road repairs for using inferior quality materials. Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal has issued orders to blacklist a company undertaking road repairs for using inferior quality materials. (HT File Photo)

The decision to blacklist Manoj Kumar Contractor Company was taken during the finance and contract committee meeting held on Friday.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The mayor said mastic asphalt was used to construct roads around the Sectors 10/11/12-A/14 Chowk with an assurance of pothole free roads for five years. However, the mastic asphalt started peeling off within a year.

He added that the contractor had claimed that mastic asphalt technology was used in big cities to increase the life of roads and there will be no potholes. Due to waterlogging, roads in Panchkula get damaged, thus roads were built using this technology at two roundabouts, but owing to substandard work, the company was blacklisted, Goyal said.

During the meeting, the committee also approved allocation of ₹2.75 crore for construction of a community centre in Abhaypur village, Ward Number 9.