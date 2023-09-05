Ensure bio-metric attendance or face action: Panchkula MC chief

Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) employees will now have to ensure attendance through the bio-metric system or else action will be taken against them, said MC commissioner Sachin Gupta on Monday. Panchkula municipal corporation commissioner said action will be taken against the employee who does not mark bio-metric attendance as per the rules of Haryana Skill Employment Corporation. (HT File)

The move came after Gupta received complaints regarding laxity on the part of the employees who were not marking attendance despite being registered on the system nor maintaining the movement register.

“In view of the negligence of the employees, the commissioner instructed the employees that all the employees must mark their attendance in the register and also ensure to mark their bio-metric attendance,” an official statement read.

Gupta said action will be taken against the employee who does not mark bio-metric attendance as per the rules of Haryana Skill Employment Corporation.

Along with this, the commissioner also said whenever an employee is going out of the office for any work-related thing, they must enter the details, including reason, time and place, in the movement register.

If any employee is found outside the office without making an entry in the register, action will be taken against them,” Gupta added.

He also ordered that all employees should reach the office on time so that there is no hindrance in the work of the office.

