Panchkula MC polls: Hooda targets BJP over lack of development

Former chief minister and leader of opposition (Haryana) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday appealed to residents of Panchkula to vote for the Congress in the upcoming municipal corporation(MC) elections, asserting that the city has seen little development over the past decade. Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressing media in Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Addressing a press conference in Sector 10 after meeting Congress mayoral candidate Sudha Bhardwaj and party councillor candidates, Hooda expressed confidence of a ‘resounding victory’ for Congress in Panchkula. He claimed that voter sentiment was turning in favour of the party.

Hooda alleged that Panchkula, despite being adjacent to Chandigarh, has been neglected. “The roads are in poor condition and basic civic infrastructure has deteriorated. No significant development has taken place in the last 11 years,” he said.

Raising the issue of an alleged ₹160-crore scam in the Panchkula MC, Hooda claimed that action has been limited to junior-level employees despite the scale of the irregularities. He also questioned the BJP’s mayoral candidate, saying that those linked to poor quality work cannot be expected to deliver a better governance.

Highlighting civic issues in the city, Hooda pointed to deficiencies in drainage, sewage, sanitation and CCTV surveillance. He said that the Congress, if elected, would focus on curbing corruption and improving basic infrastructure.

Taking a broader swipe at governance, Hooda said rising unemployment and law-and-order concerns were affecting public confidence. He also criticised the state’s financial management, alleging a sharp increase in debt over the years.

Referring to the BJP’s ‘triple-engine government’ pitch, Hooda remarked that they have failed to deliver results on the ground, citing alleged irregularities in civic works across cities, including Panchkula.

Projecting Sudha Bhardwaj as a strong candidate, Hooda urged voters to support Congress nominees to ensure better civic administration and development in the city.

Several senior Congress leaders, including MP Varun Mulana, Rajya Sabha MP Karamvir Baudh, MLA Chander Mohan Bishnoi, former MLA Pradeep Chaudhary were present during the occasion.