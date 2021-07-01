Panchkula MC to let go of staffers aged above 62

The Panchkula municipal corporation will discontinue with the services of employees aged above 62 years with immediate effect.

This is one of the 19 resolutions passed unanimously in the General House meeting of the corporation held under the chairmanship of mayor Kulbhushan Goyal on Wednesday.

“In future, too, no employee aged above 62 years will be recruited in the corporation. Currently, there are 11 such employees on contract,” said the mayor.

Community centres: Booking rates slashed

The House also decided to reduce the rates for booking community centres.

For the two big community centres, the rate has been revised from ₹50,000 to ₹21,000, and for the small ones, it has been slashed from ₹19,000 to ₹11,000. Meanwhile, the rate for community centres in villages has been fixed at ₹5,000.

The MC will also charge a membership fee of ₹500 per person per month for sports activities and using the library at the community centres.

Funds for maintenance of parks increased

The MC has also increased funds that will be disbursed to the 241 park development societies.

There are 50 parks that are smaller than one acre, which will now receive ₹5 per square metre instead of ₹3. For the 191 bigger parks, it has been revised from ₹3 to ₹4 per square metre.

The agreement with the Park Development Societies has been extended for another three months. Also, the agreement with new societies will now be made for two years instead of one.

The MC has also decided to provide financial assistance of ₹3 lakh per month to the gaushala in Sukhdarshanpur village. For the treatment of sick and injured cows, the dog care centre run by the MC will serve as a temporary hospital for cows.

Panel to evaluate property tax owed by Shalimar Mall

It has been decided that a committee will be formed for fresh revaluation of property tax owed by Shalimar Mall. As per officials it owes over ₹4.5 crore.

It was also decided that stern action will be taken against property tax defaulters. Properties of those with more than ₹1 lakh outstanding will be sealed after servicing notices.

The House also resolved to erect gates at all eight entry points to the city, construct a multilevel parking in Sector 11 and take over maintenance of public toilets from Sulabh International, whose work was not found satisfactory.