Panchkula mining firm slapped notice of 9.5 crore

Two days after attack and misbehaviour with a team of Panchkula municipal corporation, the district mining department has issued a notice for payment of ₹9.50 crore to the mining firm. The mining firm in Panchkula violated its contract and exceeded outside its allocated area by over 8 to 10 acres. (HT Photos)

The notice was issued after the district mining department identified large-scale illegal gravel mining in Kot and Dabkauri villages of Panchkula.

According to officials privy to the matter, the mining firm violated its contract and exceeded outside its allocated area by over 8 to 10 acres. The firm dug-out over 10 to 12 feet of gravel from the ground, the officials in mining department said without willing to be named.

Officials said the mining company was functional in the area for the last 8 to 10 months.

The department collects ₹50 per ton of gravel as mining tax. In case of violation, the mining firm is penalised five times the same amount.

The action comes days after a team of the municipal corporation, Panchkula, comprising of councillors and officers was attacked and misbehaved with by agents of the mining firm during a visit to the area.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the MC had sent its team to inspect the area and during their visit they were attacked. The MC has filed a complaint with the police, demanding immediate action following misbehaviour and attack on MC team.

A case in this regard has been registered against the mining firm under Sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code in Chandimandir police station.