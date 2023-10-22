News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula mishap: Woman killed, son hurt as car trying to change lane hits bike

Panchkula mishap: Woman killed, son hurt as car trying to change lane hits bike

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 22, 2023 08:18 AM IST

Woman was returning after visiting her newborn granddaughter at the hospital when the mishap took place

A 55-year-old woman, who was returning home after visiting her newborn granddaughter at the hospital, was killed while her son sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle near Mattawala village in Panchkula on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Devi, 55, of Barwala. (HT File)
The deceased was identified as Krishna Devi, 55, of Barwala. Her son, Gurjant Singh, 34, a plumber, told the police that they had gone to the Panchkula civil hospital to see his younger brother’s newborn daughter. While returning home, around 4pm, a Maruti Swift Dzire car took a steep cut to change the lane and rammed into their motorcycle near Mattawala village. As a result, Gurjant and his mother fell on the road. Some passersby rushed them to the civil hospital, where Krishna Devi succumbed to her injuries.

The car driver, identified as Vishal Thakur of Dehradun, has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

