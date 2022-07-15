Panchkula MLA for displaying fees at common service centres
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday directed that a list of various services along with fees be displayed in front of all common service centres (CSCs) in the district to ensure transparency.
Gupta gave these directions during a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) held under the chairmanship of Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria at mini secretariat in Panchkula. He also told officials to ensure that only government-approved rates are charged from people visiting the centres to avail various services.
Gupta said that it has come to his notice that at some CSCs, customers are being overcharged. He directed the non-official members of DISHA to visit five CSCs each in rural and urban areas and submit a report in this regard at the earliest. He further directed that CSCs or atal seva kendras which are operating without license be shut down at the earliest.
-
Corn pizza lovers beat up chef in city
A 24-year-old cook, working for Domino's Pizza was allegedly assaulted by three people late in the evening on Wednesday outside an outlet at Colaba market after Akash Rathod was unable to serve one of them Golden Corn Pizza. Akash Rathod suffered head injuries and was rushed to St George Hospital. “The accused called two more friends, had a chicken pizza at the store, and left,” said a police officer from Colaba police station.
-
Resident on protest outside Ludhiana Improvement Trust office, says officials demanding ₹2 lakh bribe
Following the arrest of two Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials on Thursday, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS-Block J) Nagar, who has been sitting on protest for the past two weeks, said the officials have been demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe from Singh. He alleged that some officials have even asked him for bribe up to Rs 2 lakh.
-
Chandigarh man riding stolen motorcycle arrested
A resident of EWS Flats, Dhanas, was arrested while riding a stolen motorcycle with a fake number plate on Wednesday. Sandeep was identified as Sandeep Kumar, alias Koodha, 21. A team of the crime branch of Chandigarh Police had stopped him for checking at the Sector 11/15 underbridge for riding without a helmet and a number plate in front. Police said Sandeep had two cases of theft lodged against him at Maloya and Sarangpur.
-
Shiva temples in Prayagraj reverberate with holy chants as Shrawan month begins
Temples reverberated with the chants of 'Bam Bam Bholey' and 'Har Har Mahadev' as devotees welcomed the start of the Shrawan month by visiting various Shiva temples in Prayagraj on Thursday. The maximum rush was witnessed at the Mankameshwar temple, located besides river Yamuna and at Padila Mahadeo temple of Phaphamau. “It is believed that the worship of Shiva is 108 times more impactful during Shrawan month than on other days,” he added.
-
Can lower rung officers probe ADGP in PSI scam? Karnataka high court to govt
Can lower rung officers boldly investigate the police sub-inspector recruitment scam case when the ADGP is an accused? the Karnataka high court questioned the state government on Thursday. Justice H P Sandesh posed the query during the hearing of bail petitions of some of the accused in the case. ADGP (Recruitment) Amrit Paul was arrested in connection with the scam on July 4. “How can we expect a fair investigation?” the judge asked.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics